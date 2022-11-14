Makoto Shinkai's Suzume Anime Film Earns 1.88 Billion Yen in 1st 3 Days

Film sold 1.33 million tickets in 1st 3 days, becomes Shinkai's strongest 3-day opening

Makoto Shinkai 's Suzume ( Suzume no Tojimari ) film sold 1.33 million tickets and earned 1.88 billion yen (about US$13.49 million) in its first three days. The film sold 38.7% more tickets and earned 47.4% more than Shinkai's acclaimed your name. film, which earned 1,277,960,000 yen (about US$12.51 million at the time) in its first three days. It also sold 14.8% more tickets and earned 14.4% more than Shinkai's previous film Weathering With You , marking the strongest opening three days of Shinkai's films.

The film opened in Japan last Friday and topped the box office chart.

Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , and Wild Bunch International will release the film worldwide except in Asia in early 2023. Crunchyroll will handle North American distribution, while Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will handle distribution in Latin America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and portions of Europe. Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , and Wild Bunch International will release the film in French- and German-speaking Europe.

CoMix Wave Films describes the story:

On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety— 17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, “I'm looking for a door.” What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly mesmerized by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob… Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster. The stars

The sunset

The morning sky

Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky— Drawn in by this mysterious door, Suzume's journey is about to begin.

Shinkai stated that three important points about the film are that it is a road movie around Japan, a story about "closing doors" rather than opening them, and a reason to visit the movie theater. He elaborated that closing doors can refer to tying loose ends or finishing something.

Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."

Shinkai ( your name. , Weathering With You ) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , Weathering With You ) designed the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya ( your name. , Garden of Words ) was the animation director. Takumi Tanji ( Children Who Chase Lost Voices ) was the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie. TOHO is distributing the film. RADWIMPS scored the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer, Kazuma Jinnouchi ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) scored the film alongside RADWIMPS . TikTok performer Toaka performed one of the film's theme songs "Suzume."

Shinkai also penned a novelization of the film that shipped on August 24. Denki Amashima launched a manga adaptation of the film in Kodansha 's Monthly Afternoon magazine on October 25.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web