The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! Anime's Sequel Series Video Reveals New Cast Member, July Premiere

The official website for The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! (with two exclamation points), the second anime season based on Satoshi Wagahara 's The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! light novel series, began streaming a new promotional video for the anime's sequel on Monday. The video reveals the sequel's July television premiere, as well as additional cast and returning staff.

The video titles the sequel series as a "2nd season," but this is only in reference to the The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! (with two exclamation points) series (as opposed to the first The Devil is a Part-Timer! anime series, which only has one exclamation point). The upcoming July series will be the third overall television anime season for the franchise .

Madoka Asahina joins the cast as Acieth Alla.

The Devil Is a Part-Timer!!

premiered in July 2022. The anime also started streaming in Japan exclusively onon the same day and time as the broadcast premiere.streamed the show as it airs in Japan.

Daisuke Tsukushi ( Isekai Cheat Magician , Girl Friend Note ) and Studio 3Hz replaced Naoto Hosoda and White Fox on the new season. Masahiro Yokotani , Ryosuke Nakanishi , Akemi Tejima (Wish), Jin Aketagawa , and Lantis returned as the series script supervisor, musical composer, color key artist, and music production company respectively. Character designer Yūdai Iino and chief animation director Yoshihiro Takeda replaced Atsushi Ikariya , who served both roles in the first season. Minami Kuribayashi returned to perform the new season's opening theme song "WITH." She performed the opening theme song "ZERO!!" for the anime's first season.

The returning cast members include:

Hina Kino plays Alas Ramus, a mysterious little girl born from an apple.

The first television anime adaptation premiered in 2013. streamed the anime as it aired, and released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2014.

Yen Press publishes both the original light novels and Akio Hiiragi 's manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

After being soundly thrashed by the hero Emilia, the Devil King and his general beat a hasty retreat to a parallel universe... only to land plop in the middle of bustling, modern-day Tokyo! Lacking the magic necessary to return home, the two are forced to assume human identities and live average human lives until they can find a better solution. And to make ends meet, Satan finds gainful employment at a nearby fast food joint! With his devilish mind set on working his way up the management food chain, what will become of his thirst for conquest?!

Wagahara launched the light novels with illustrations by 029 in 2011. Hiiragi's manga adaptation launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in December 2011. Kurone Mishima drew another manga spinoff called Hataraku Maou-sama! High School! in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine from 2012 to 2015. Yen Press also published all five volumes of the manga.

The ComicWalker website launched a gourmet-themed manga spinoff titled Hataraku Maou-sama! no Meshi! in August 2021. Oji Sadō is drawing the manga. The manga adapts the latest spinoff volume in the light novel series, which also has the same title. The novel volume shipped in February 2019.

