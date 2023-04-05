Date A Live V Anime's Teaser Confirms TV Airing, Returning Cast & Staff

Teaser visual also revealed

The staff and cast for the Date A Live anime franchise revealed the teaser promotional video for the Date A Live V anime during the anime franchise 's live-streamed 10th anniversary special on Wednesday. The teaser confirms the season's television broadcast format, as well as the returning cast and staff from the fourth season.

Wednedsay's special also revealed the fifth season's teaser visual:

© 橘公司・つなこ／KADOKAWA／「デート・ア・ライブⅤ」製作委員会

The anime's returning staff from the fourth season includes:

The anime's returning cast includes:

The hosts of Wednesday's live-streamed special presented messages from the many creators and cast members involved in the franchise :

橘公司・つなこ/KADOKAWA/「デート・ア・ライブV」製作委員会 ©橘公司・つなこ

The first season of the Date A Live television anime adaptation aired 12 episodes and premiered in 2013. The second season aired 10 episodes and premiered in 2014. Funimation streamed the first and second seasons as they aired in Japan. The company also released the first season on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in June 2014 with an English dub , and released the second season on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in March 2016. The Gekijōban Date A Live: Mayuri Judgment anime film opened in Japan in August 2015.

The third season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation offered a simuldub. The anime's fourth season premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and it is also streaming an English dub . The anime was originally slated to premiere in October 2021, but was then delayed to April 2022 for "various reasons."

Koushi Tachibana launched the original light novel series in March 2011 with illustrations by Tsunako . Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko imprint published the 22nd and final volume in March 2020. Yen Press is releasing the novels in English.

The light novels have inspired several manga and video games. Compile Heart released the Date A Live Ren Dystopia game in September 2020 for the PlayStation 4 after a delay.

Yuichiro Higashide 's Date A Live Fragment: Date A Bullet spinoff novels inspired a two-part theatrical anime adaptation. Date A Bullet : Dead or Bullet , the first film, opened in Japan in August 2020. Date A Bullet: Nightmare or Queen , the second film, debuted in November 2020.