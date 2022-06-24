Date A Live IV's Final Episode Announces Date A Live V Anime

The 12th and final episode of the Date A Live IV anime announced on Friday that the series will get a fifth anime titled Date A Live V . Original illustrator Tsunako drew a picture for the announcement:

The anime premiered on the AT-X channel on April 8. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and it is also streaming an English dub . The anime was originally slated to premiere in October, but was then delayed to this year for "various reasons."

Jun Nakagawa ( Date A Bullet , High School Fleet ) directed the anime at Geek Toys ( Date A Bullet , Plunderer ). Fumihiko Shimo ( Talentless Nana , Myriad Colors Phantom World ) oversaw the series scripts, Naoto Nakamura ( High School Fleet , The Price of Smiles ) designed the characters, and Go Sakabe returned from the previous three anime to compose the music.

Miyu Tomita performs the opening theme song "OveR," and sweet ARMS perform the ending theme song "S.O.S."

Koushi Tachibana launched the original light novel series in March 2011 with illustrations by Tsunako . Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko imprint published the 22nd and final volume in March 2020. Yen Press is releasing the novels in English.

Source: Press release