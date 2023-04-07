Ouran High School Host Club Series Gets 3rd Stage Musical

The official website for the stage musical adaptation of Bisco Hatori 's Ouran High School Host Club manga announced on Friday that the series will get a third and final musical titled Kageki Ouran High School Host Club Fine in Tokyo in December.

©葉鳥ビスコ・白泉社／歌劇『桜蘭高校ホスト部』製作委員会

The cast will reprise their roles from the second musical, and it includes:

Junya Komatsu as Tamaki Suou

as Tamaki Suou Masamichi Satonaka as Kyoya Ootori

Yū Futaba as Hikaru Hitachiin

Kaname Futaba as Kaoru Hitachiin

Ginga Shitara as Mitsukuni Haninozuka

Shogo Tazuru as Takashi Morinozuka

Yuka Yamauchi as Haruhi Fujioka

Shoichiro Oomi as Umehito Nekozawa

as Umehito Nekozawa Mizuki Saito as Renge Hо̄shakuji

Kazuhito Yoneyama is returning to direct the musical. Muck Akazawa is returning to write the script. Yu (vague) is once again in charge of the music.

The series' second musical Kageki Ouran High School Host Club ƒ opened at the Tennozu Galaxy Theater in Tokyo from December 2-11, and at Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka on December 17-18. Ginga Shitara replaced Eito Konishi as Mitsukuni Haninozuka and Shogo Tazuru replaced Shō Katō as Takashi Morinozuka from the first musical.

The first stage musical adaptation ran in Tennozu Galaxy Theater in Tokyo and Mielparque Hall Osaka in Osaka in January 2022. Chobi Natsuki directed the first musical.

The original manga launched in LaLa in August 2003. Viz Media published the manga, which inspired a 2006 television anime.