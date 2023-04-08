Azur Lane Queen's Orders Original Video Anime Delayed

Delayed from May 10 to July 27 due to defects discovered in manufacturing

The official website for the original video anime of's manga announced on Friday that the anime has been delayed from May 10 to July 27. The companyexplained that it discovered defects in both the anime itself and some of the bonus extras at the end of March.added that it will take time to correct the defects and continue manufacturing.

The "slapstick daily-life story" centers around the tsundere character Queen Elizabeth and her school friend Warspite (the "Grand Old Lady"). Tsuchii launched this manga spinoff of Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi's Azur Lane smartphone game in the December 2018 issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine in October 2018. Ichijinsha published the sixth compiled book volume on October 27.

In the original game for iOS and Android devices, players collect early 20th century warships from various countries and use fleets of six ships to battle enemies. Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi developed the game, and bilibili released it in China in May 2017. Shanghai Yostar released the game in Japan in September 2017. Yostar released an English version of the game in May 2019.

The franchise already inspired a television anime in October 2019. Funimation streamed the series with English subtitles and an English dub . Episodes 11 and 12 of the anime aired in March 2020.

Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! , a short television anime of Hori's Azur Lane Bisoku Zenshin! four-panel manga, premiered in January 2021, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.