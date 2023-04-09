Voice Actor Yasumichi Kushida Passes Away at 46

Image via Mausu Promotion

Talent management agencyannounced last Friday thathas passed away on April 1. He was 46. His family held a private funeral.

Kushida voiced Marvel character The Hulk in numerous Japanese dubs of Western animated series, including Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. , Ultimate Spider-Man , Avengers Assemble , and The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes . Due to this, fellow voice actor Kenichirō Matsuda noted that Kushida is probably the voice actor who shouted "Hulk Smash" the most times ever in Japan. He is also prolific in Japanese dubs of Hollywood films and American television series.

Within anime, Kushida's notable roles include Gorō Mikajima in planetarian , Nobusuma in Demon Prince Enma , and Gousuke Guden in The aquatope on white sand . He also had credits in Space Battleship Yamato 2199 and 2202, Banana Fish , Night Raid 1931 , Bleach , Gintama , and Naruto .

Sources: Mausu Promotion, Oricon via Otakomu