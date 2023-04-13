Time Magazine Names Elden Ring's Hidetaka Miyazaki in Top 100 Most Influential People of 2023 List

Miyazaki's credits include Elden Ring, Dark Souls, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Image via Time

Time Magazine

Elden Ring

Dark Souls

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

revealed its list of the world's most influential people of 2023 on Thursday, and it named Hidetaka Miyazaki () as one of the top 100 people. He is in the magazine's "Innovator" category. The list honors 100 people who have changed the world.

Miyazaki and author George R.R. Martin ( Game of Thrones ) collaborated in creating the Elden Ring game's world. Miyazaki directed multiple games at FromSoftware , including Elden Ring, Dark Souls , Bloodborne , Dark Souls III , Déraciné , and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice .

FromSoftware launched Elden Ring for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in February 2022. The game quickly surpassed 12 million units in sales worldwide in March 2022, and had overtaken Call of Duty: Vanguard as the best-selling game in the U.S. in the last 12 months ending in April 2022.

The game won Game of the Year at the DICE Awards, The Game Awards, and The Golden Joystick Awards. The game also won a Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards in December.

Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann ( The Last of Us, Uncharted ) wrote the entry for Time Magazine .

Source: Time (Neil Druckmann)



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.