Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 3-9

Fans are thirsty for Ganon, we get a better look at Final Fantasy XVI , and Resident Evil 4 Remake sneaks in some microtransactions.

― Great to see you back, guys! I was delighted last week with the reactions to the Breath of Fire discussion! There were a lot more fans of Dragon Quarter than I expected to see. Remember, I'm always open to discussing matters you want to bring to my attention! I can't p...