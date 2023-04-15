News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 3-9
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe stays at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: April 3-9
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|Nintendo
|February 24
|16,458
|373,615
|2
|PS4
|Resident Evil 4 (remake)
|CAPCOM
|March 24
|11,472
|113,447
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,991
|5,234,484
|4
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|9,812
|4,981,875
|5
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|8,712
|3,978,347
|6
|PS5
|Resident Evil 4 (remake)
|CAPCOM
|March 24
|8,301
|116,473
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|7,718
|3,098,860
|8
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|5,556
|1,050,826
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,916
|5,160,598
|10
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|4,019
|1,208,034
|11
|NSw
|Winning Post 10
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 30
|3,632
|16,611
|12
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|2,885
|2,158,504
|13
|NSw
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|Spike Chunsoft
|February 24
|2,726
|37,703
|14
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|2,656
|7,453,447
|15
|NSw
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price
|Sega
|November 17
|2,621
|49,642
|16
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|2,598
|3,372,744
|17
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,589
|1,107,731
|18
|PS5
|Hogwarts Legacy
|WB Games
|February 10
|2,507
|164,349
|19
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21, 2022
|2,246
|265,637
|20
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|2,009
|2,863,712
Source: Famitsu