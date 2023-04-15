×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 3-9

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe stays at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: April 3-9

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Nintendo February 24 16,458 373,615
2 PS4 Resident Evil 4 (remake) CAPCOM March 24 11,472 113,447
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,991 5,234,484
4 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 9,812 4,981,875
5 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 8,712 3,978,347
6 PS5 Resident Evil 4 (remake) CAPCOM March 24 8,301 116,473
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 7,718 3,098,860
8 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 5,556 1,050,826
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,916 5,160,598
10 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 4,019 1,208,034
11 NSw Winning Post 10 Koei Tecmo Games March 30 3,632 16,611
12 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 2,885 2,158,504
13 NSw ARK: Survival Evolved Spike Chunsoft February 24 2,726 37,703
14 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 2,656 7,453,447
15 NSw Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price Sega November 17 2,621 49,642
16 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 2,598 3,372,744
17 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,589 1,107,731
18 PS5 Hogwarts Legacy WB Games February 10 2,507 164,349
19 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21, 2022 2,246 265,637
20 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 2,009 2,863,712

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 27-April 2
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives