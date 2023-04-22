Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 10-16

Ragna Crimson has been a manga defined by over-the-top battles between super-powered beings, and this fight is one of the best in the run.

― Ragna Crimson volume 8 brings to a close the longest battle in the series thus far, and in basically every regard, lives up to the hype. The opening segment with the temptation of the Silverware Princess is interesting. Olto Zora's offer is not particularly comp...