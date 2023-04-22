News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 10-16
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection Switch version debuts at #1, PS4 version at #5
Japan's Game Ranking: April 10-16
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection
|CAPCOM
|April 14
|52,375
|52,375
|2
|NSw
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|Nintendo
|February 24
|11,372
|384,987
|3
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|9,499
|4,991,374
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,071
|5,243,555
|5
|PS4
|Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection
|CAPCOM
|April 14
|7,871
|7,871
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|7,307
|3,106,167
|7
|PS4
|Resident Evil 4 (remake)
|CAPCOM
|March 24
|7,189
|120,636
|8
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|7,147
|3,985,494
|9
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|5,564
|1,056,390
|10
|NSw
|Dokapon Kingdom: Connect
|Compile Heart
|April 13
|5,411
|5,411
|11
|PS5
|Atomic Heart
|Beep Japan
|April 13
|4,817
|4,817
|12
|PS5
|Resident Evil 4 (remake)
|CAPCOM
|March 24
|4,747
|121,220
|13
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,743
|5,165,341
|14
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,320
|1,211,354
|15
|NSw
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price
|Sega
|November 17
|3,019
|52,661
|16
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|2,929
|3,375,673
|17
|NSw
|Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection (Vol. 2 digital version)
|CAPCOM
|April 14
|2,828
|2,828
|18
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|2,763
|2,161,267
|19
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|2,345
|7,455,792
|20
|NSw
|Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection (Vol. 1 digital version)
|CAPCOM
|April 14
|2,293
|2,293
Source: Famitsu