Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 10-16

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection Switch version debuts at #1, PS4 version at #5

Japan's Game Ranking: April 10-16

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection CAPCOM April 14 52,375 52,375
2 NSw Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Nintendo February 24 11,372 384,987
3 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 9,499 4,991,374
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,071 5,243,555
5 PS4 Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection CAPCOM April 14 7,871 7,871
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 7,307 3,106,167
7 PS4 Resident Evil 4 (remake) CAPCOM March 24 7,189 120,636
8 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 7,147 3,985,494
9 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 5,564 1,056,390
10 NSw Dokapon Kingdom: Connect Compile Heart April 13 5,411 5,411
11 PS5 Atomic Heart Beep Japan April 13 4,817 4,817
12 PS5 Resident Evil 4 (remake) CAPCOM March 24 4,747 121,220
13 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,743 5,165,341
14 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,320 1,211,354
15 NSw Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price Sega November 17 3,019 52,661
16 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 2,929 3,375,673
17 NSw Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection (Vol. 2 digital version) CAPCOM April 14 2,828 2,828
18 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 2,763 2,161,267
19 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 2,345 7,455,792
20 NSw Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection (Vol. 1 digital version) CAPCOM April 14 2,293 2,293

Source: Famitsu

