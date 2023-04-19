Akiko Higashimura Launches Maru Sankaku Shikaku Manga on May 2

New essay comedy manga follows elementary school girl in Miyazaki in Japan's Showa era

The official website for Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original magazine revealed on Thursday that Akiko Higashimura will launch a new manga titled Maru Sankaku Shikaku (Circle Triangle Square) in the magazine's 10th issue on May 2. The first chapter will have an opening color page. The manga will mark Higashimura's first manga in that magazine.

© Akiko Higashimura, Shogakukan

The essay comedy manga will center on a fourth-grade elementary school student named Akiko Hayashi, who lives in Miyazaki in Japan's Showa era.

Higashimura's Princess Jellyfish manga has inspired a 2010 television anime adaptation, as well as a 2014 live-action film, and a 2018 live-action series. Many of her other manga have inspired live-action adaptations as well, including Bishoku Tantei Akechi Gorō , Tokyo Tarareba Girls , Do You Remember Me? ( Watashi no Koto o Oboeteimasu ka? ), Himawari - Kenichi Legend , and A Fake Affair ( Gisō Furin ).

Kodansha USA Publishing released Higashimura's Princess Jellyfish , Tokyo Tarareba Girls , and Tokyo Tarareba Girls Returns manga in English. Seven Seas Entertainment has also published Higashimura's Blank Canvas: My So-Called Artist’s Journey manga in English. Webtoon published A Fake Affair in English.

Source: Big Comic Original (link 2)