Chaika - The Coffin Princess Manga Artist Shinta Sakayama Launches New Manga

Sakayama launches Lilia Pregnant the World End manga on Friday

This year's combined 22nd and 23rd issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday announced on Wednesday that Shinta Sakayama will launch a new manga titled Lilia Pregnant the World End on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry (Sunday Web Every) manga website on Friday.

Image via Shinta Sakayama's Twitter account © Shogakukan Inc., Shinta Sakayama

The love comedy manga's tagline teases, "The world will be destroyed if you have sex with the demon king's daughter."

Sakayama drew the manga adaptation of Ichiro Sasaki 's Chaika - The Coffin Princess ( Hitsugi no Chaika ) light novels. Sakayama launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in 2011, and ended it in December 2015 with five compiled book volumes. Yen Press released all five volumes in English.

Sakayama most recently launched the Yuzugawa-san ha, Sasshite Hoshii. (Yuzugawa-san Wants You to Guess) manga on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website in April 2021. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2021, and its fourth and final volume in December 2022.