Crunchyroll Adds Inuyashiki Anime

All 11 episodes stream on service

announced on Wednesday that it has added all 11 English-subtitled episodes of the television anime adaptation of'smanga in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Central and South America, and Scandinavian countries (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland).

The anime premiered on Fuji TV 's Noitamina block in October 2017. The series streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime .

Keiichi Satou ( Tiger & Bunny , GANTZ:O , Rage of Bahamut Genesis ) was the chief director of the series at studio MAPPA . Shūhei Yabuta (3D director for Iron Man , Highschool of the Dead , Attack on Titan ) directed the series. Hiroshi Seko ( Ajin , Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) was in charge of anime's series composition, and Naoyuki Onda ( Rage of Bahamut Genesis , The Legend of the Galactic Heroes , Gantz ) designed the characters.

Kodansha Comics published the manga in print in North America. Crunchyroll also had released the series digitally, and it describes the story.

Ichiro Inuya shiki is down on his luck. While only 58 years old, his geriatric looks often have him written off as a pathetic old man by the world around him and he's constantly ignored and disrespected by his family despite all that he's done to support them. On top of everything else, his doctor has revealed that he has cancer and it appears that he has little time left in this world. But just when it seems things couldn't get any worse, a blinding light in the night sky strikes the earth where Ichiro stands. He later wakes up to find himself unscathed, but he soon starts to notice that there's something…different about himself.

Oku launched the manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in January 2014, and the manga's 10th and final volume shipped in Japan in September 2017.

The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in April 2018.

