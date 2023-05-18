Fujihiko Hosono's Devilman Gaiden -Ningen Senki- Manga Ends in June

Hosono launched manga taking place in present Reiwa era in January

This year's June issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine revealed on Thursday that Fujihiko Hosono 's Devilman Gaiden -Ningen Senki- (Devilman Sidestory -Human Chronicles-) spinoff manga based on Go Nagai 's Devilman series will end in its next chapter in the magazine's July issue on June 20.

Image via Young Magazine's website © 2023 Go Nagai・Fujihiko Hosono/Dynamic Production

Hosono launched the manga on January 23. The manga commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Devilman series. The story takes place in the present Reiwa era of Japan.

Nagai launched the original Devilman manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 1972. A television anime adaptation of the manga aired simultaneously that year. The anime and manga series have spawned more than a dozen different spinoffs, crossovers, and remakes since 1972, including manga, OVAs, and a 2004 live-action film. Seven Seas Entertainment released the original manga in English.

Nagai launched the Devilman Saga manga in Big Comic in December 2014, and ended it in March 2020.

The 10-episode DEVILMAN crybaby anime premiered in 190 countries or territories on Netflix in January 2018.