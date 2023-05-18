I'm in Love with the Villainess Series Gets Spinoff Cooking Manga

©Inori, Hanagata

I'm in Love with the Villainess

Watashi no Oshi wa Akuyaku Reijō Maid Kitchen

I'm in Love with the Villainess : Maid's Kitchen

This year's July issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday that's) light novel series will get a spinoff manga titled) in the magazine's next issue on June 16. tsuke is drawing the manga

The magazine teases that the 4-chapter cooking comedy will center on Rae and Lene working hard to make sweets for Claire.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

Ordinary office worker Oohashi Rei wakes up in the body of the protagonist of her favorite otome game, Revolution. To her delight, the first person to greet her is also her favorite character, Claire Francois–the main antagonist of the story! Now, Rei is determined to romance Claire instead of the game's male leads. But how will her villainous lady love react to this new courtship?!

Inori launched the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2018. GL Bunko began publishing the story in digital volumes with the first volume in February 2019, and it published the fifth and final volume in August 2021. Hanagata draws the illustrations for the novels.

AONOSHIMO launched a manga adaptation of the novel series in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in June 2020. Seven Seas Entertainment is also publishing the manga in English.

The series has over 350,000 copies in circulation.

Inori launched a spinoff story titled Heimin no Kuse ni Namaikina! on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in May 2021, and ended it in October 2021. GL Bunko released the story in a digital novel volume in February 2022. Seven Seas Entertainment also released the novel spinoff with the title I'm in Love with the Villainess Spin-Off: She's so Cheeky for a Commoner .

The series is inspiring a television anime adaptation in October.