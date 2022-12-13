I'm in Love with the Villainess Yuri Isekai Novels Get TV Anime in 2023

GL Bunko announced on Tuesday that Inori 's I'm in Love with the Villainess ( Watashi no Oshi wa Akuyaku Reijō ) light novel series is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere in 2023.

Hideaki Oba ( Love of Kill ) is directing the anime at Platinum Vision . Ayumu Hisao ( Love of Kill , Devils' Line ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Youko Satou ( 7SEEDS , Saiyuki Reload Blast ) is adapting AONOSHIMO and Hanagata 's character designs for animation. Hajime Takakuwa is the sound director, and Noriyuki Asakura and Usagi to Uma are composing the music.

The series will star Yū Serizawa as Rae Taylor and Karin Nanami as Claire Francois.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the light novels, and it released the fifth novel volume on October 11. The company describes the story:

Ordinary office worker Oohashi Rei wakes up in the body of the protagonist of her favorite otome game, Revolution. To her delight, the first person to greet her is also her favorite character, Claire Francois–the main antagonist of the story! Now, Rei is determined to romance Claire instead of the game's male leads. But how will her villainous lady love react to this new courtship?!

Inori launched the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2018. GL Bunko began publishing the story in digital volumes with the first volume in February 2019, and it published the fifth and final volume in August 2021. Hanagata draws the illustrations for the novels.

AONOSHIMO launched a manga adaptation of the novel series in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in June 2020. Ichijinsha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on June 17, and will publish the fifth volume on December 16. Seven Seas Entertainment is also publishing the manga in English, and it released the third volume on September 27.

Inori launched a spinoff story titled Heimin no Kuse ni Namaikina! on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in May 2021, and ended it in October 2021. GL Bunko released the story in a digital novel volume on February 28. Seven Seas Entertainment also licensed the novel spinoff, and will release it in February 2023 with the title I'm in Love with the Villainess Spin-Off: She's so Cheeky for a Commoner .