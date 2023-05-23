Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Series Gets 5 1-Shot Spinoff Manga

Sunday Webry website launches 1 spinoff manga daily from Monday to Friday

Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry manga website announced on Monday that Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe 's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ( Sōsō no Frieren ) manga is getting five one-shot spinoff manga from Monday until Friday.

Image via Sunday Webry website © Shogakukan Inc.

The website launched Kassan's "Chūbō no Frieren" (Frieren of the Kitchen) gourmet spinoff manga on Monday. The manga's story tells how Frieren made the oversized hamburger for Stark's birthday.

Image via Sunday Webry's Twitter account © Shogakukan Inc., Kassan

Ren Miura's "Yūsha Himmel no Bōkentan" (The Adventures of Brave Himmel) manga launched on Tuesday. The manga tells the story of Himmel and Heiter, who both grew up in the same orphanage, and how Himmel turns from a fake-sword-wielding hero into a real hero, who eventually defeats the Demon king.

Image via Sunday Webry's Twitter account © Shogakukan Inc., Ren Miura

Jona's "Frieren wa Ningen wo Shiritai" (Frieren Wants to Learn About Humans) manga launches on Wednesday. The reverse comedy manga tells how the strongest Elf mage Frieren takes on the challenge of playing the kendama.

Image via Sunday Webry website © Shogakukan Inc., Jona

Kazumi Yamaguchi's "Himmel Tabi Nikki" ("Himmel's Travel Diary") manga will launch on Thursday. The manga tells the story of Himmel's party's unexpectedly fun journey.

Image via Sunday Webry website © Shogakukan Inc., Kazumi Yamaguchi

Sōichi Igarashi's "Yorimichi no Frieren" (Frieren's Detour) manga will launch on Friday. The manga's story centers on Frieren's detour adventure in a dungeon full of mimics, after defeating the Demon king.

Image via Sunday Webry website © Shogakukan Inc., Sōichi Igarashi

Yamada and Abe launched the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in April 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on March 16. Viz Media will publish the eighth volume in English on June 20. The manga went on hiatus on January 18, and resumed serialization on March 22.

The manga has won several awards, including the New Creator Prize for the 25th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2021 and the 14th Manga Taisho Award in 2021. In addition, the manga was nominated for Best Shōnen Manga for Kodansha 's 45th annual Manga Awards in 2021 and the 46th awards in May 2022. The American Library Association's Graphic Novels & Comics Round Table (GNCRT) included the manga in its top ten list of 2022 Best Graphic Novels for Adults Reading List.

The manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere this fall.

Source: Sunday Webry