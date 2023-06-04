Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Anime's 2nd Part Reveals Promo Video, 6 More Cast Members, July 7 Debut

Also: New manga to launch this summer adapting new arc

The staff for the television anime of Miri Mikawa and aki 's Sugar Apple Fairy Tale light novel series revealed the main promotional video and more cast members on Sunday for the anime's second cours (quarter of a year). The second cours will premiere on July 7.

The new cast includes:

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Orland Langston

Kōji Okino as King

Atsushi Tamaru as Valentine

Shōya Chiba as Nadil

Sōma Saitō as Gladice

Manaka Iwami as Noah

Additionally, the staff revealed on Sunday that Cosaji will launch a new manga for the franchise this summer on FLOS COMIC that will adapt a new arc. The manga will be titled Sugar Apple Fairy Tale : Ginsatōshi no Ie (The House of a Silver Sugar Master).

©Cosaji ©Miri Mikawa, Aki/KADOKAWA

Artistwill perform the anime's opening theme song titled "Surprise," and voice actresswill perform the ending theme song "door."

The first cours premiered on January 6 and ended on March 24. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and it also streamed an English dub.

The anime's cast includes Yuka Nukui as Anne Halford, Masaaki Mizunaka as Challe Fen Challe, Rie Takahashi as Mythril Lid Pod, Tomoaki Maeno as Hugh Mercury, Takuma Terashima as Kat, Reiji Kawashima as Jonas Anders, and Yūto Uemura as Keith Powell.

Youhei Suzuki ( Urara Meirochō , Planet With , Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Seishi Minakami ( A Certain Scientific Railgun , Occult Academy , No. 6 ) is in charge of series composition. Haruko Iizuka ( Umi Monogatari , School-Live! , Horimiya ) is designing the characters for animation. Hinako Tsubakiyama ( Sabikui Bisco ) is composing the music. Flying Dog is credited for music production.

Yen Press has licensed both the original light novel series and Yozora no Udon 's manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

In a world where fairies are bought and sold to the highest bidder, humans aren't exactly on friendly terms with the fae folk. But friendship is exactly what Anne Halford seeks with Challe, her new fairy bodyguard, though he's not so keen on the idea. As his new master, Anne tasks him with escorting her through a particularly dangerous area, but with a reluctant bodyguard eager to escape a life of servitude, she'll have to deal with a lot more than she bargained for...

Writer Mikawa and artist aki launched the novels in April 2010, and ended the series in the 17th volume in February 2015. The original novel series is getting a new Collector's Edition for the first three volumes. The volumes shipped on December 28, February 1, and March 1. Additionally, Kadokawa Beans Bunko launched a new arc for the novel series on December 28.

Alto Yukimura published a two-volume manga adaptation of the novels on Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume Online website from 2013 to 2014.

Yozora no Udon launched the novels' second manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in November 2021. Yen Press is releasing chapters of the manga in English simultaneously with the Japanese release, and will also release the manga in print.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.