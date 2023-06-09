I'm Standing on a Million Lives Manga Enters 'Final Decisive Battle'

Manga launched in June 2016

© Naoki Yamakawa, Akinari Nao, Kodansha

This year's July issue of'srevealed on Friday thatand's) manga is entering its "final decisive battle."

Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

Ninth grader Yusuke Yotsuya is practical, friendless, and not active in any clubs. Then one day, he and two female classmates are suddenly sent to another world where they must work together to battle for their lives. Yotsuya is a lone wolf and has always lived his life according to his wants, but how will that work out now that he's supposed to be a hero?! Get ready for a one-of-a-kind fantasy story that will challenge everything you thought you knew about fantasy!

Yamakawa and Nao launched the manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in June 2016.

The manga inspired a television anime, and the first season premiered in October 2020. The anime finished production of all 12 episodes three months before its October premiere. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The second season premiered in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired.