Anime was delayed since March due to COVID-19

Update: While a previous version of this article stated that episodes 9-12 were the "final" episodes for the series, the anime staff did not specifically state that in its news post. The news post stated that broadcast information aside from the exact channels at times for episodes 9-12 will be announced at a later date; it is currently unclear if this is in regard to other channels airing the four episodes or possible future episodes for the series. As such, it is currently unclear if episode 12 will be the final episode of the series. The anime's website does not currently list any home video releases that may give insight into how many episodes the anime will have in total. We apologize for our previous wording.

©SQUARE ENIX／人類会議

NieR:Automata

The official website for, the television anime ofandaction role-playing game, revealed on Friday that the anime will resume its broadcast to air episodes 9-12 all at once on July 23. The four episodes will air on, andon July 23 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and will air later that evening on

The anime premiered on January 7. The staff delayed episode 4 from January 28 to February 18. The anime's production committee cited COVID-19 as the reason for that delay.

The staff then delayed episodes 9 and beyond in March, citing the impact of the increase in COVID-19 infections on its production schedule.

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

Square Enix describes the game's story:

NieR:Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines. Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on... A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world.

Ryouji Masuyama ( Blend S , Hello WeGo! ) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures , and Masuyama is also in charge of series composition alongside the original game's Yokō Tarō . Jun Nakai is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. MONACA is composing the music.