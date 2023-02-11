NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a Anime Episode 4 Airs on February 18 After Delay

Production committee had cited COVID-19's impact on schedule

© SQUARE ENIX／人類会議

NieR:Automata

The official Twitter account for, the television anime ofandaction role-playing game, announced on Sunday that the anime's episode 4 will air on February 18. The episode had been delayed since January 28, and the anime's production committee had cited the impact of the increase in COVID-19 infections on its production schedule.

The anime instead aired the first three episodes again starting on January 28.

Square Enix describes the game's story:

NieR:Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines. Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on... A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world.

The anime's cast includes:

Ryouji Masuyama ( Blend S , Hello WeGo! ) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures , and Masuyama is also in charge of series composition alongside the original game's Yokō Tarō . Jun Nakai is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. MONACA is composing the music.

The other staff members include:

The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 channels on January 7 at 24:00 (effectively, January 8 at midnight or January 7 at 10:00 a.m. EST), before running on other television channels. The anime also began streaming on DMM TV and dAnime Store in Japan on January 7, and on other streaming services in Japan starting on January 10. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The NieR:Automata game shipped for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in February 2017, followed by North America and Europe in March 2017. Square Enix also released the game on PC via Steam in March 2017, and on Xbox One in June 2018. The game launched on Nintendo Switch on October 6. The game has a combined shipments and digital download sales number of over 7 million.