sometime's Hōkago Sai-Tensei! Manga Ends on July 24

© sometime, Houbunsha

Hōkago Sai-Tensei!

The August issue of'smagazine revealed last Friday thatwill end their(Afterschool Re-Reincarnation) manga in the magazine's next issue on July 24.

The manga is set in a world where people reincarnating into another world is just another common fact of life, with Earth connected to a fantasy world named Alterna. People from either world can use a special device that allows them to reincarnate freely between both worlds. The manga follows two amnesiac girls named Shiho and Merua, one from Earth and the other from Alterna, as they journey back and forth between both worlds, from normal life to adventuring.

sometime launched the manga in Manga Time Kirara Forward in January 2022. Houbunsha published the manga's second compiled book volume on February 10.

Seven Seas is releasing sometime 's Superwomen in Love ( Hero-san to Moto Onnakanbu-san ) manga in English. sometime launched the manga on the pixiv Yuri-Hime website in October 2018, and ended it in July 2022. Ichijinsha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in August 2022. Seven Seas will publish the fifth volume on Tuesday.