Kyoto Animation's KA Esuma Bunko Prints Writer Reiko Yoshida's 1st Original Novel

Kyoto Animation 's KA Esuma Bunko imprint announced on Tuesday that it will publish anime screenwriter Reiko Yoshida 's first original novel titled Sōgen no Kagayaki (A Meadow's Shimmer, right in image below) this fall. The company will also publish the new novel MOON FIGHTERS! (left in image below) by Shoji Gatoh ( Full Metal Panic! , Amagi Brilliant Park ).

Yoshida is known for writing the script of the anime film A Silent Voice , and for overseeing and writing the scripts for anime series such as Violet Evergarden , Yowamushi Pedal , and Tamako Market .

Yoshida won in the Original Work/Screenplay Category of the Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) in 2021 and 2023.

Yoshida and Mia Ikumi serialized their Tokyo Mew Mew manga from 2000 to 2003, and Tokyopop published all seven volumes in English. Kodansha Comics released the manga in three omnibus volumes with a new translation in 2011. The manga inspired a 52-episode television anime series from 2002 to 2003, and 4Kids Entertainment aired the anime with the title Mew Mew Power in 2005. Ikumi also serialized a sequel manga titled Tokyo Mew Mew a la Mode from 2003 to 2004, and Kodansha Comics published the manga in English. Yoshida and Ikumi launched a short manga titled Tokyo Mew Mew 2020 Re-Turn in December 2019.

Sources: Kyoto Animation, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web