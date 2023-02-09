SPY×FAMILY, One Piece Film Red Anime Win TAAF's Top Awards

©遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会

The Tokyo Anime Film Festival (TAAF) announced the winners of its Animation of the Year awards for works and individuals on Thursday.won the television category andwon the animated film category.

The winners of the individual awards are as follows:

Mechamato won the festival's Anime Fan award with 183,364 fan votes.

The judges chose from titles that debuted in whole or in part between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022.

The Tokyo Anime Award Festival will be held from March 10 to 13.

Source: Press release