SPY×FAMILY, One Piece Film Red Anime Win TAAF's Top Awards

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Reiko Yoshida, Goro Taniguchi, Ado, Yoshimichi Kameda, Koji Eto also honored

The Tokyo Anime Film Festival (TAAF) announced the winners of its Animation of the Year awards for works and individuals on Thursday. Spy×Family won the television category and One Piece Film Red won the animated film category.

The winners of the individual awards are as follows:

Mechamato won the festival's Anime Fan award with 183,364 fan votes.

The judges chose from titles that debuted in whole or in part between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022.

The Tokyo Anime Award Festival will be held from March 10 to 13.

Source: Press release

