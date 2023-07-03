Katamari Damacy Creator Keita Takahashi Reveals New to a T Game

Annapurna Interactive streams trailer for Xbox, PC game about teenager stuck in "T-pose"

Game developer Annapurna Interactive and Katamari Damacy game creator Keita Takahashi revealed their new narrative adventure game titled to a T for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC via Steam , and Xbox Game Pass. Annapurna streamed a trailer, which features an English song that introduces Teen, who is stuck in a "T-pose."

Annapurna describes the story:

to a T is a 3D narrative adventure game developed by Keita Takahashi and the uvula team, with a strong focus on character, interaction, story and exploration. Play as a teenager (Teen), with a unique posture just trying to live a normal life in a small coastal town. Explore the town along with the help of Teen's loyal dog and loving mother. While going to school and contending with bullies, Teen discovers a new ability granted to them by their extraordinary posture, and they start to uncover more about their mysterious lineage.

UVULA is developing to a T . The game features an episodic story, minigames, town exploration, character customization, and "a very cute dog."

Annapurna and Takahashi first teased the game in July 2022.

Annapurna Interactive and Funemona previously collaborated on the Wattam game, which Takahashi and game designer Robin Hunicke directed. The game launched for the PlayStation 4 and PC in December 2019.

Takahashi's Katamari Damacy rolling puzzle game inspired seven sequels in North America and Japan for PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360, and mobile devices. Takahashi also directed and designed Noby Noby Boy and Tenya Wanya Teens .

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie , an HD version of the 2005 We Love Katamari PlayStation 2 game, debuted on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on June 2.

Source: Annapurna Interactive's YouTube channel via Gematsu





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.