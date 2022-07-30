Katamari Damacy Creator Keita Takahashi Teases New Game

Game developer Annapurna Interactive and Katamari Damacy game creator Keita Takahashi unveiled a teaser video on Friday for a new, as-yet untitled game. No further details for the game were revealed.



Annapurna Interactive and Funemona previously collaborated on the Wattam game, which Keita Takahashi and game designer Robin Hunicke directed. The game launched for the PlayStation 4 and PC in December 2019.

Takahashi's Katamari Damacy rolling puzzle game inspired seven sequels in North America and Japan for PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360, and mobile devices. Takahashi also directed and designed Noby Noby Boy and Tenya Wanya Teens .