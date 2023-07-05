News
MF Ghost Anime Reveals 4th Video, Theme Songs, October Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the television anime of Shuuichi Shigeno's MF Ghost manga posted the anime's fourth promotional video, which revealed the anime's October premiere and the opening theme song "JUNGLE FIRE feat. MOTSU" by Yū Serizawa. The website also revealed the anime's ending theme song "Stereo Sunset (Prod. AmPm)" by Himika Akaneya as her solo artist debut.
The anime will premiere in Japan in October on TOKYO MX, TV Aichi, YTV, RKB Mainichi Broadcasting, Animax, and other channels.The cast members are:
- Yūma Uchida as Kanata Katagiri (Kanata Livington)
- Ayane Sakura as Ren Saionji
- Daisuke Ono as Shun Aiba
- Hiroshi Kamiya as Michael Beckenbauer
- Daisuke Namikawa as Daigo Ōishi
- Junichi Suwabe as Kaito Akaba
- Hiroki Yasumoto as Fūjin Ishigami
- Ryota Ohsaka as Kōki Sawatari
- Kohsuke Tanabe as Kakeru Yashiro
- Yū Serizawa as Nozomi Kitahara
- Tooru Sakurai as Yūdai Sakamoto
- Kaito Ishikawa as Yōsuke Ōtani
- Yūichi Nakamura as Jackson Taylor
- Takumu Miyazono as Kazuhiro Maezono
- Shogo Sakata as Takuya Yanagida
- Kenta Miyake as E. Hanninen
- Tasuku Hatanaka as Ogata
- Taku Yashiro as Sena Moroboshi
- Takehito Koyasu as Ryō Takahashi
- Tomokazu Seki as Keisuke Takahashi
- Osamu Hosoi as Fumihiro Jōyū
- Yasunori Matsumoto as Wataru Akiyama
- Mitsuo Iwata Itsuki Takeuchi
- Kazuki Yao as Kōichirō Iketani
- Wataru Takagi as Kenji
- Shuuhei Sakaguchi Hiroya Okuyama
- Nobutoshi Canna as Kai Kogashiwa
- Tatsuki Kobe as Yōji Tanaka
- Yuko Iida as Kyōko Kurihara
- Coco Hayashi as Mami Satō
Tomohito Naka (Initial D Legend 2: Racer, Initial D Legend 3: Dream, Sword Gai: The Animation) is directing the anime at his studio Felix Film. Kenichi Yamashita (Ketsuekigata-kun!, Actually, I Am…) is in charge of the series scripts, and writing them with Akihiko Inari. Naoyuki Onda (Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, Psycho-Pass 3) is designing the characters and serving as one of the chief animation directors with Chiyoko Sakamoto. Hiroki Uchida is the 3D director. Masafumi Mima is directing the sound, and Akio Dobashi (Initial D: Legend films, Sisters of Wellber, Dance in the Vampire Bund) is composing the music.
Additional staff includes:
- Prop Design: Mahiru Shinya
- Art Director/Setting: Seiko Akashi
- Color Key Artist: Chiharu Tanaka
- Compositing Director of Photography:
- Kouji Hayashi (Color & Smile)
- Editor: Kiyoshi Hirose (editz)
- Sound Effects: Kenji Koyama (Sound Box)
- Sound Production: Techno Sound
- CG Animation Production: Felix Film/directrain
The series takes place in the 2020s, when self-driving cars are ubiquitous in Japan. The manga centers on Kanata Livington, a Japanese driver who goes back to Japan after graduating at the top of his class at a racing school in England. The series also focuses on the MFG, a racing circuit on public roads that has garnered attention worldwide.
Shuuichi Shigeno (Initial D) launched the MF Ghost manga in Kodansha's Young Magazine in September 2017. The 17th compiled volume shipped in Japan on June 6. Kodansha Comics and Comixology are publishing the manga in English. The manga went on hiatus in November 2022 due to Shigeno's poor health, but returned on February 20. The manga had gone back on hiatus in April, and returned in June, and started its "final battle."
Shigeno ended his Initial D manga in Young Magazine in July 2013, and Tokyopop published the beginning of that manga in North America, and Kodansha Comics and Comixology are offering the complete manga in English. The manga inspired several television anime series, a live-action film, several original video anime projects, and a successful game line. The manga recently inspired a trilogy of anime films, the third of which opened in February 2016.