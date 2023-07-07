My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 Anime Gets Same-Day English Dub

© 三木なずな・講談社／「レベル1」製作委員会

announced on Friday that it will begin streaming the Englishfor the television anime ofand's) light novel series on Saturday, the same day as the anime premieres.

The English cast includes:

Mike McFarland is directing the English dub . Audrey Drake Rigg is writing the script. Victor Acosta is the ADR engineer. Nealy Malley is handling the ADR mix.

The anime will premiere on Saturday on Tokyo MX and BS NTV , and will then air on AT-X on Sunday. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

The anime stars:

Yūji Yanase ( By the Grace of the Gods ) is directing the series at MAHO FILM . Yuka Yamada ( Tokyo Mew Mew New ) is in charge of the series composition. Miyako Nishida ( In Another World With My Smartphone ), Eri Kojima ( In the Land of Leadale ), Kaho Deguchi ( If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord ), and Yūko Ōba ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ) are the main character designers. Endō. is composing the music. Nora from Konya, Ano Machi Kara is performing the opening theme song "Chase Me." Airi Miyakawa is performing the ending theme song "Tamborine no Naru Oka" (The Tambourine-Ringing Hill).

Miki debuted the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in February 2017. Miki and Subachi launched the light novel series in September 2017. Mawata 's manga adaptation debuted on Kodansha 's " Suiyōbi no Sirius " website in May 2018.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed both the light novel series and the manga adaptation. The company describes the series:

Ryota Sato gets the surprise of his life when he's suddenly transported into another world and nearly clobbered at the hands of the young, pretty adventurer Emily Brown. This new world revolves around defeating monsters and profiting on whatever they drop—food, money, items, etc. Unfortunately for Ryota, he has no skills to speak of...until he learns he has the ability to get rare drops! Suddenly his luck turns around...or does it?

The series has exceeded a cumulative total of 1.1 million copies in circulation.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)