News
Eternal Boys Anime's Manga Adaptation Ends

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga adaptation by Chansana launched in April 2022

boys
© Chansana, Manpuku Geinō Production, Kadokawa
The August issue of Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Gene magazine published on Friday the final chapter of Chansana's manga adaptation of the Eikyū Shōnen Eternal Boys original anime series.

The manga adaptation began serialization in Monthly Comic Gene magazine in April 2022. The Human Academy Performing Arts College collaborated with the project. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in November 2022. The manga's second and final volume will ship on July 27.

The story centers around the Manpuku Geinō Production (literally, Full-Stomach Entertainment Production) agency's Eikyū Shōnen (Eternal Boys), a group of men who are around 40. They strive to become idols and overcome such barriers as their age and physical condition.

The original anime series premiered on Fuji TV in October 2022. The 24th and final episode aired on March 27. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime screened a new episode titled Eikyū Shōnen Eternal Boys NEXT STAGE in theaters in Japan on June 9.

Source: Monthly Comic Gene August issue


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
