News
Dog Signal TV Anime Reveals Main Cast, Director, October Debut

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Kensho Ono, Kenichi Suzumura, Yuko Kaida, KENN star in anime about rookie dog trainer

NHK revealed on Wednesday the teaser visual, main cast, director, and October premiere for the television anime of Saya Miyauchi's Dog Signal manga.

dog
© みやうち沙矢・KADOKAWA/NHK・NEP

The anime's main cast includes:

Kensho Ono as Miyu Samura, the protagonist who aims to be a professional dog trainer
miyu
© みやうち沙矢・KADOKAWA/NHK・NEP
Kenichi Suzumura as Shinichirō Niwa, a skilled dog trainer with whom Miyu have a fateful encounter
niwa
© みやうち沙矢・KADOKAWA/NHK・NEP
Yuko Kaida as Ritsuka Izumi, a pet groomer and Niwa's childhood friend
izumi
© みやうち沙矢・KADOKAWA/NHK・NEP
KENN as Suzunosuke Kubō, a veterinarian
kubo
© みやうち沙矢・KADOKAWA/NHK・NEP

Kazuhiro Furuhashi (Spy×Family, 1996 Rurouni Kenshin) is directing the anime. The anime will air on NHK Educational in October every Sunday, at 5:00 p.m. JST.

The manga centers on a rookie dog trainer named Miyu Samura. Miyu's ex-girlfriend left him with a dog that he didn't really know how to take care of. One day, he meets Shinichirō Niwa, a dog trainer, and the indecisive Miyu's life begins to change. Shinichirō also introduces Miyu to the pet groomer Ritsuka Izumi and the veterinarian Suzunosuke Kubō.

Miyauchi launched the manga on Kadokawa's Comic Bridge website in 2018. Kadokawa will publish the manga's 10th volume on October 6. Miyauchi herself has previous experience as a pet groomer.

Sources: NHK, Comic Natalie


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
