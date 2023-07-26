Dog Signal TV Anime Reveals Main Cast, Director, October Debut

NHK revealed on Wednesday the teaser visual, main cast, director, and October premiere for the television anime of Saya Miyauchi 's Dog Signal manga.

The anime's main cast includes:

Kensho Ono as Miyu Samura, the protagonist who aims to be a professional dog trainer

Kenichi Suzumura as Shinichirō Niwa, a skilled dog trainer with whom Miyu have a fateful encounter

Yuko Kaida as Ritsuka Izumi, a pet groomer and Niwa's childhood friend

KENN as Suzunosuke Kubō, a veterinarian

Kazuhiro Furuhashi ( Spy×Family , 1996 Rurouni Kenshin ) is directing the anime. The anime will air on NHK Educational in October every Sunday, at 5:00 p.m. JST.

The manga centers on a rookie dog trainer named Miyu Samura. Miyu's ex-girlfriend left him with a dog that he didn't really know how to take care of. One day, he meets Shinichirō Niwa, a dog trainer, and the indecisive Miyu's life begins to change. Shinichirō also introduces Miyu to the pet groomer Ritsuka Izumi and the veterinarian Suzunosuke Kubō.

Miyauchi launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Comic Bridge website in 2018. Kadokawa will publish the manga's 10th volume on October 6. Miyauchi herself has previous experience as a pet groomer.

