Pon no Michi Original Anime Gets Manga Adaptation

© IIS-P／ぽんのみち製作委員会

The September issue of'smagazine announced on Thursday that the original mahjong anime (The Way of Pon) will get a manga adaptation by), which will launch in the magazine's next issue on September 1.

The anime will premiere in January 2024.

The anime is set in Hiroshima Prefecture's Onomichi City, where high school student Nashiko Jippensha was kicked out of her house. Without a place to play with her friends, she learns that the mahjong parlor that her father used to run is now vacant. She fixes the mahjong parlor and turns it into a place where she and her friends can have fun, cook, have tea, and sometimes play mahjong.

The anime's main cast includes:

IIS-P is credited for the original story. Tatsuma Minamikawa ( Fire Force , Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry ) is directing and writing the anime's scripts at OLM. Negi Haruba ( The Quintessential Quintuplets original creator) is drafting the original character designs, and Kenji Ōta (key animation, Pokémon XY ) is adapting the designs for animation.

Unohana launched the Anima Yell! four-panel manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine in February 2016. The manga ended in August 2020, and Houbunsha published its fifth and final compiled book volume in September 2020. The manga inspired a television anime by Doga Kobo that premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Unohana previously wrote the Hajiotsu, D.C. II Imaginary Future, and Tenbin wa Hana to Asobu manga.

Unohana recently launched the Gokigenyō, Ikkyoku Ikaga? ( Good Day to You, How About a Game? ) manga in Manga Time Kirara Carat in June 2022. Houbunsha published the manga's first compiled book volume on April 27.