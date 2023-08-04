News
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Connect Smartphone Game Announced for iOS, Android
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Bandai Namco Entertainment announced a new smartphone game in its Taiko no Tatsujin franchise titled Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Connect on Thursday. The game will launch for iOS and Android devices in Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Macao. The game will be free-to-play with optional in-app purchases. The company streamed a trailer:
The company also announced a tentative list of of over 600 songs for the rhythm game, which includes 19 vocaloid tracks, 59 classical music tracks, 5 variety tracks, 19 tracks from video games, and 469 "Namco Original" tracks.
The Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival game for Nintendo Switch debuted last September.
The Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master game launched on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox consoles and PC in January 2022.
The Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack game collection for Switch debuted in December 2020. It includes Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1 (Taiko no Tatsujin: Don to Katsu no Jikū Daibōken), which originally launched for Nintendo 3DS in June 2014, and Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 (Taiko no Tatsujin: Dokodon! Mystery Adventure), which launched for 3DS in June 2016.
The Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! Switch game and the Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! PlayStation 4 game launched in the Americas and Europe in November 2018. A physical edition of Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! with the drum set controller is available in Europe. Bandai Namco Entertainment America did not release a physical version of either game in North America.
Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! (Taiko no Tatsujin: Session de Dodon ga Don!) shipped for the PS4 in Japan in October 2017. The game also received an English release in Southeast Asia in the same month.
Source: Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Connect's website via Gematsu
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.