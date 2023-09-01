News
Pon no Michi Original Anime Reveals New Cast Member, Visual
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The official website for the original mahjong anime Pon no Michi (The Way of Pon) revealed on Friday that Hibiku Yamamura will play Haneru Emi, a female high school student who takes playing mahjong very seriously. The website also revealed a new key visual for the anime:
The anime's main cast includes:
The anime is set in Hiroshima Prefecture's Onomichi City, where a high school student Nashiko Jippensha was kicked out of her house. Without a place to play with her friends, she learns that the mahjong parlor that her father used to run is now vacant. She fixes the mahjong parlor and turns it into a place where she and her friends can have fun, cook, have tea, and sometimes play mahjong.
IIS-P is credited for the original story. Tatsuma Minamikawa (Fire Force, Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry) is directing and writing the anime's scripts at OLM. Negi Haruba (The Quintessential Quintuplets original creator) is drafting the original character designs, and Kenji Ōta (key animation, Pokémon XY) is adapting the designs for animation.
Other staff members include:
- Color Key Artist: Emi Kadono
- Art Director: Scott MacDonald
- Compositing Director of Photography: Miyabi Amada
- Editing: Yoshiaki Kimura
- Sound Director: Tsuyoshi Takahashi
- Sound Production: Bit Grooove Promotion
- Music: Yūko Takahashi, Takuma Sogi, hisakuni, Rico Ohashi, Kanji Eguchi, Shari
- Music Production: SUPA LOVE
- Production Cooperation: Mahjong Soul, Taiyo Giken Co., Ltd.
Tsukasa Unohana (Anima Yell!) launched a manga adaptation of the anime in Kodansha's Nakayoshi magazine on Friday .
Sources: Pon no Michi anime's website, Comic Natalie