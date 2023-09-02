News
Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima Season 2's Promo Video Unveils Opening Song, More Staff, October 6 Debut
posted on by Egan Loo
The staff for the Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima anime debuted the full promotional video for the second season, Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima+, on Saturday. The video previews the opening theme song "Rise From Dead" from the franchise's six divisions, and it also announces the season's additional staff members and October 6 premiere.
The newly announced staff members:
- Chief Animation Director: Yumi Kuroiwa
- Prop Design: Kazutaka Ema
- Art Director: Ayano Okamoto (Kusanagi)
- Color Key Artist: Kanako Hokari
- Compositing Director of Photography: Yohei Miyawaki
- CG Director: Mizuho Kanda
- Editing: Eiichi Nishimura
- Music: R・O・N
- Sound Director: Satoshi Motoyama
- Sound Production: Half HP Studio
The season will premiere on the Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV channels (as well as on the ABEMA streaming service in Japan) on October 6 at 24:00 (effectively, October 7 at midnight JST or October 6 at 11:00 a.m. EDT). It will also run on MBS, Fukuoka Broadcasting Corporation, AT-X, Shizuoka Broadcasting System, Asahi Broadcasting Nagano, Okayama Broadcasting, STV, RCC Chugoku Broadcasting, and Miyagi TV.
The season's main cast, including six more members from the franchise, is:
- Subaru Kimura as Ichiro Yamada (Buster Bros!!!)
- Haruki Ishiya as Jiro Yamada (Buster Bros!!!)
- Kōhei Amasaki as Saburo Yamada (Buster Bros!!!)
- Shintarō Asanuma as Samatoki Aohitsugi (Mad Trigger Crew)
- Wataru Komada as Jyuto Iruma (Mad Trigger Crew)
- Shin'ichirō Kamio as Rio Mason Busujima (Mad Trigger Crew)
- Yusuke Shirai as Ramuda Amemura (Fling Posse)
- Sōma Saitō as Gentaro Yumeno (Fling Posse)
- Yukihiro Nozuyama as Dice Arisugawa (Fling Posse)
- Sho Hayami as Jakurai Jinguji (Matenro)
- Ryūichi Kijima as Hifumi Izanami (Matenro)
- Kent Itō as Doppo Kannonzaka (Matenro)
- Ryōta Iwasaki as Nurude Sasara (Dotsuitare Hompo)
- Kengo Kawanishi as Rosho Tsutsujimori (Dotsuitare Hompo)
- Takaya Kuroda as Rei Amayado (Dotsuitare Hompo)
- Shouta Hayama as Kuko Harai (Bad Ass Temple)
- Yuki Sakakihara as Yushi Aimono (Bad Ass Temple)
- Eiji Takeuchi as Hitoya Amaguni (Bad Ass Temple)
The main staff members are:
- Director: Katsumi Ono
- Series Script Supervisor: Shin Yoshida
- Character Design: Minako Shiba, Rina Morita
- Chief Animation Director: Rina Morita, Hitomi Ochiai
- Animation Production: A-1 Pictures
All the above staff members are returnees from the first season, although Morita was previously an episode animation director and key animator on the first season.
The first season was originally slated to premiere in July 2020, but was delayed to October 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.
King Records' Hypnosis Mic rap-themed project features voice actors who rap in the personas of original characters, and it launched in September 2017. Hypnosis Mic's first full album Enter the Hypnosis Microphone launched in April 2018. The group earned the top spot as the most popular voice actor Twitter account in Japan for 2018. The project includes multiple manga tie-ins, a mobile game, stage plays, and live events.
Source: Comic Natalie