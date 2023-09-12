Manga UP! Global Adds The Vexations of a Shut-in Princess Manga

Anime adaptation of manga premieres on October 7

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global

'sservice launched 's manga adaptation of's) light novels in English on Wednesday.

Manga UP! Global describes the story:

Though she was born into a prestigious vampire family, Terakomari Gandesblood, or Komari, is unable to use magic because she refuses to drink blood. After having chosen the life of a professional shut-in, a maid named Villhaze suddenly appears and informs Komari that she has been chosen as the newest General of the Moolnight Empire's Seventh Battalion (comprising solely of mutinous ruffians)! Follow the slapstick struggles of a heroine who takes full advantage of her dumb luck to get out dire situations! Based on the light novel series of the same name. Please note that the above information is confidential and should not be made public until the series' release date. Let me know if you have any questions or need anything else regarding this news!

Riichu launched the manga in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine in December 2021. Square Enix published the manga's second compiled volume on January 25, and will release the third volume on November 25.

SB Creative Corp. began publishing the novels with illustrations by Riichu in January 2020. The 12th volume will ship on October 13. Yen Press has licensed the novels.

The light novel series is getting an anime adaptation that will premiere on October 7. HIDIVE will stream the series as it airs.

Source: Email correspondence