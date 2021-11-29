The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Light Novels Get Manga

Original novel illustrator riichu draws manga debuting on December 25

The December issue of Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine revealed last Thursday that riichu will launch a manga adaptation of Kotei Kobayashi's The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess ( Hikikomori Kyūketsuki no Monmon ) light novels in the magazine's next issue on December 25. riichu is also the original artist for the light novels.

Yen Press licensed the novels, and will release the first volume on March 22, 2022. Yen Press describes the story:

Shut-in vampire Terakomari, or Komari for short, awakens from her slumber to find she's been promoted to a commander of the army! The thing is, though, her new squad has a reputation for being violently insubordinate. And although Komari was born to a prestigious vampire family, her hatred of blood has made her the picture of mediocrity-scrawny, uncoordinated, and inept at magic. With the odds stacked against her, will the help of her trusty maid be enough for this recluse to blunder her way to success?

Kobayashi published the first light novel volume with illustrations by riichu in January 2020. The seventh volume will ship on January 14.