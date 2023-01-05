The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Light Novels Get TV Anime

Trailer, visual, cast, staff, 2023 premiere revealed

The live-streamed "GA Fes 2023" event announced on Thursday that Kotei Kobayashi 's The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess ( Hikikomori Kyūketsuki no Monmon ) light novels are getting a television anime in 2023. The anime's official website unveiled a teaser promotional video, visual, cast, and staff.

The cast includes:

Tomori Kusunoki as Terakomari Gandesblood

Sayumi Suzushiro as Villhaze

Yōko Hikasa as Karen Helvetius

Tatsuma Minamikawa ( Wave, Listen to Me! , Fire Force ) is directing the series at project No.9 . Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , The Demon Girl Next Door ) is handling series composition. Tomoyuki Shitaya ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is designing the characters. Gō Shiina ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ) is composing the music.

riichu, the original artist for the light novels, drew an illustration to commemorate the anime's announcement:

Yen Press licensed the novels, and it describes the story:

Shut-in vampire Terakomari, or Komari for short, awakens from her slumber to find she's been promoted to a commander of the army! The thing is, though, her new squad has a reputation for being violently insubordinate. And although Komari was born to a prestigious vampire family, her hatred of blood has made her the picture of mediocrity-scrawny, uncoordinated, and inept at magic. With the odds stacked against her, will the help of her trusty maid be enough for this recluse to blunder her way to success?

Kobayashi published the first light novel volume with illustrations by riichu in January 2020. The ninth volume shipped on October 14, and the 10th volume will ship on January 25.

Original artist riichu launched a manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine in December 2021. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume on June 23, and it will publish the second volume on Janaury 25.