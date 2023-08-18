The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Anime's 3rd Promo Video Reveals October 7 Debut

3 more cast members also revealed

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Kotei Kobayashi 's The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess ( Hikikomari Kyūketsuki no Monmon ) light novels revealed a third promotional video for the series on Friday. The video previews fripSide 's opening theme song "Red Liberation."

The video also revealed that the anime will premiere on October 7 on Tokyo MX and BS- NTV . Additionally, the staff revealed three more cast members and a new visual.

The new cast includes (character name spellings are not official):

Sora Amamiya as Millicent Bluenight

as Millicent Bluenight Reina Ueda as Melca Tiano

as Melca Tiano Saku Mizuno as Tio Flat

The anime stars:

Tatsuma Minamikawa ( Wave, Listen to Me! , Fire Force ) is directing the series at project No.9 . Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , The Demon Girl Next Door ) is handling series composition. Tomoyuki Shimoya ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is designing the characters. Gō Shiina ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ) is composing the music.

MIMiNARI will perform the ending theme song "Nemurenai feat. Kusunoki Tomori."

Yen Press licensed the novels, and it describes the story:

Shut-in vampire Terakomari, or Komari for short, awakens from her slumber to find she's been promoted to a commander of the army! The thing is, though, her new squad has a reputation for being violently insubordinate. And although Komari was born to a prestigious vampire family, her hatred of blood has made her the picture of mediocrity-scrawny, uncoordinated, and inept at magic. With the odds stacked against her, will the help of her trusty maid be enough for this recluse to blunder her way to success?

SB Creative Corp. began publishing the novels with illustrations by Riichu in January 2020. Riichu launched a manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine in December 2021.

