Original e-Sports Anime Our Rainy Protocol Unveils 4 More Cast Members

The official website for the original television anime Our Rainy Protocol ( Bokura no Ameiro Protocol ) revealed its key visual and four more cast members on Tuesday.

© Team KITSUNE／「ぼくあめ」製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are:

Tomokazu Sugita as Ryūsei Nagamine

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Mutsuki Naitō

Kaede Hondo as Seshiru Satō

Azumi Waki as Emiko Takanashi

The previously announced cast members are (character name romanizations are not confirmed):

The anime will premiere in October on's NUMAnimation programming block.

The youth drama centers on the world of e-sports. Shun Tokinoya is a second-hear high school student who started working at the e-sports café FOX ONE after his father's accidental death. However, it comes to light that FOX ONE is in a considerable amount of debt. In order to repay the debt, Shun and his friends enter the "Xaxxerion Championship" tournament to win the tournament's prize money.

Team KITSUNE is credited with the original work. Yasutaka Yamamoto ( Servant × Service , Nekopara , Noblesse , Medalist ) is the chief director and Daishi Katō (episode director for BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean ) is the director at animation studio Quad . Kotsukotsu is credited with the original story draft, and Katsuhiko Takayama ( Aldnoah.Zero , The Future Diary ) and Yamamoto are overseeing the series scripts. booota is the original character designer, and Kanna Hirayama is adapting those designs for animation. Satoru Kousaki and MONACA are composing the music.

