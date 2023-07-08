News
Our Rainy Protocol Original e-Sports Anime Announced With October Premiere
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
TV Asahi announced a new original television anime project on Saturday titled Our Rainy Protocol (Bokura no Ameiro Protocol). The anime will premiere in October on TV Asahi's NUMAnimation programming block.
The anime will star (character name romanizations are not confirmed, left to right in image above):
- Kensho Ono as Shun Tokinoya, a 17-year-old boy who lives with his mother and younger sister
- Sora Amamiya as Yū Saegusa, a popular new actress
- Inori Minase as Nozomi Inazuki, Shun's childhood friend and one year his senior
- Momo Asakura as Mio Tokinoya, Shun's younger sister
- Ryohei Kimura as Akito Sendō, Shun's childhood friend and classmate
The youth drama centers on the world of e-sports. Shun Tokinoya is a second-hear high school student who started working at the e-sports café FOX ONE after his father's accidental death. However, it comes to light that FOX ONE is in a considerable amount of debt. In order to repay the debt, Shun and his friends enter the "Xaxxerion Championship" tournament to win the tournament's prize money.
Team KITSUNE is credited with the original work. Yasutaka Yamamoto (Servant × Service, Nekopara, Noblesse, Medalist) is the chief director and Daishi Kato (episode director for BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) is the director at animation studio Quad. Kotsukotsu is credited with the original story draft, and Katsuhiko Takayama (Aldnoah.Zero, The Future Diary) and Yamamoto are overseeing the series scripts. booota is the original character designer, and Kanna Hirayama is adapting those designs for animation. Satoru Kousaki and MONACA are composing the music.
Sources: Our Rainy Protocol anime's website and Twitter account, Comic Natalie
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history