Shio Usui's I Married My Female Friend Manga Ends on October 18

Manga about 2 female friends getting married after an agreement launched in 2020

© Shio Usui, Ichijinsha

I Married My Female Friend

The November issue of'smagazine announced on Friday that's) manga will end in the magazine's December issue, which will ship on October 18.

Usui launched the manga in Comic Yuri Hime in November 2020. Ichijinsha published the manga's third compiled book volume on February 16. Seven Seas licensed the manga and will publish the first volume in English on December 12. The company describes the story:

Kurumi and Ruriko made a deal: if they were both single in five years, they would marry each other. Five years later, neither woman is attached, so it's time for a wedding! Marriage is full of firsts, especially for two friends, so they have a lot to learn about each other in their newly shared home. But will they continue this arrangement like two especially close roommates...or will a different kind of love bloom between them?

Usui launched the Doughnuts Under a Crescent Moon manga in Comic Yuri Hime in March 2019, and it ended in May 2022. Ichijinsha published the manga's fourth and final volume in July 2022. Seven Seas also licensed the manga and published the fourth volume on March 21.

Usui's two manga series ran simultaneously in Comic Yuri Hime when the I Married My Female Friend series launched in 2020.