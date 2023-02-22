Seven Seas Licenses Chi: On the Movements of the Earth, I Married My Female Friend, Dungeon Friends Forever Manga

Also: Breakfast with My Two-Tailed Cat

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

I Married My Female Friend

Dungeon Friends Forever

Breakfast with My Two-Tailed Cat

announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the, andmanga.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Shio Usui 's I Married My Female Friend ( Onna Tomodachi to Kekkon Shitemita ) manga physically and digitally in December. The company describes the story:

Kurumi and Ruriko made a deal: if they were both single in five years, they would marry each other. Five years later, neither woman is attached, so it's time for a wedding! Marriage is full of firsts, especially for two friends, so they have a lot to learn about each other in their newly shared home. But will they continue this arrangement like two especially close roommates...or will a different kind of love bloom between them?

Usui debuted the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in November 2020. Ichijinsha published the manga's third compiled book volume on February 16.



Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Seven Seas

Dungeon Friends Forever

Dungeon no Osananajimi

Van and Ryuka the dragon girl have been friends since childhood. As adults, Van has become a dashing adventurer, and Ryuka has become the boss of a dangerous dungeon! Now Van has to beat up a bunch of Ryuka's monster underlings every time he wants to bring her food, plan a game night with her, or just hang out. Fantasies come alive in this delightful rom-com about two friends on the verge of love and the monsters who ship them!

will launch Yasuhisa Kuma's) manga physically and digitally in October, and it describes the story:

Kuma launched the manga in Comic Alive in January 2022. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan on January 23.



Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Seven Seas

Breakfast with My Two-Tailed Cat

Nekomata to Asa Gohan

When a widower tries to move on in the countryside after his wife dies, his solitary life is interrupted by a furry friend. His wife's beloved pet cat has turned into a nekomata—a cat yokai. Now this friendly supernatural kitty is as tall as a human, has two tails, and can even talk! Together, they share a heartwarming slow life as they cook and eat tasty food surrounded by nature. Enjoy freshly baked bread, homemade jam, fluffy omelets, and seasonal vegetables with the members of this unusual and charming household!

will publish the first volume of Ai Shimizu's) manga physically and digitally in December. It describes the story:

Shimizu published the manga on Matogrosso. The manga's first compiled book volume shipped in Japan on October 7.



Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Seven Seas

Chi: On the Movements of the Earth

Chi -Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite-

In the fifteenth century, claiming that the Earth revolves around the sun was a heresy that could get believers burned at the stake. Child prodigy Rafal is introduced to the truth about the universe by his mentor, and then must flee when the Inquisition comes to mete out “God's justice.” With only a peculiar pendant to guide him, will Rafal discover his master's research, and can he and other believers set the world alight?

will release the first omnibus volume of's) manga physically and digitally in November. There will be four omnibus books in total, each containing two volumes. The company describes the story:

Uoto launched the manga in Big Comic Spirits in September 2020, and ended it in April 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in June 2022.

The manga won the Grand Prize for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards in April. Uoto is the youngest ever to win the Grand Prize at 24 years old. The manga was nominated for the 68th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2022. The manga ranked at #22 in Da Vinci's "Book of the Year" manga list in 2022.

Source: Press releases