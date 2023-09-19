Dog Signal Anime Reveals More Cast, Staff, Opening Song Artist

NHK revealed more cast and staff members for the television anime of Saya Miyauchi 's Dog Signal manga on Wednesday. The additional cast members include:

Anna Mugiho as Sanju, protagonist Miyu Samura's toy poodle

© みやうち沙矢・KADOKAWA/NHK・NEP

Kenichirō Matsuda as Woolson, dog trainer Shinichirō Niwa's standard poodle

Mariya Ise as Yūko, Miyu's ex-girlfriend and Sanju's former owner

As previously announced, Kazuhiro Furuhashi ( Spy×Family , 1996 Rurouni Kenshin ) is directing the anime. Newly announced staff includes Satomi Ashino as scriptwriter, Kōhei Yoshida as sound director, Michiru Oshima as composer, and Fugaku as the animation studio.

In addition, NHK revealed on Sunday that Yuu Takahashi will perform the anime's opening theme song "Setsugetsu Fūka" (literally, Snow, Moon, Wind, Flowers, or Nature Across Changing Seasons).

The anime's main cast includes:

Kensho Ono as Miyu Samura, the protagonist who aims to be a professional dog trainer

Kenichi Suzumura as Shinichirō Niwa, a skilled dog trainer with whom Miyu have a fateful encounter

Yuko Kaida as Ritsuka Izumi, a pet groomer and Niwa's childhood friend

KENN as Suzunosuke Kubō, a veterinarian

The anime will premiere on thechannel on October 22 at 5:00 p.m. (4:00 a.m. EDT).

The manga centers on a rookie dog trainer named Miyu Samura. Miyu's ex-girlfriend left him with a dog that he didn't really know how to take care of. One day, he meets Shinichirō Niwa, a dog trainer, and the indecisive Miyu's life begins to change. Shinichirō also introduces Miyu to the pet groomer Ritsuka Izumi and the veterinarian Suzunosuke Kubō.

Miyauchi launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Comic Bridge website in 2018. Kadokawa will publish the manga's 10th volume on October 6. Miyauchi herself has previous experience as a pet groomer.



Source: NHK (link 2)