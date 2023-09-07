Dog Signal TV Anime Premieres on October 22

© みやうち沙矢・KADOKAWA/NHK・NEP

revealed on Thursday that the television anime of'smanga will premiere on the e-tele () channel on October 22 at 5:00 p.m. (4:00 a.m. EDT).

Kazuhiro Furuhashi ( Spy×Family , 1996 Rurouni Kenshin ) is directing the anime.

The manga centers on a rookie dog trainer named Miyu Samura. Miyu's ex-girlfriend left him with a dog that he didn't really know how to take care of. One day, he meets Shinichirō Niwa, a dog trainer, and the indecisive Miyu's life begins to change. Shinichirō also introduces Miyu to the pet groomer Ritsuka Izumi and the veterinarian Suzunosuke Kubō.

Miyauchi launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Comic Bridge website in 2018. Kadokawa will publish the manga's 10th volume on October 6. Miyauchi herself has previous experience as a pet groomer.

Source: NHK





