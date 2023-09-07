×
Dog Signal TV Anime Premieres on October 22

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda

© みやうち沙矢・KADOKAWA/NHK・NEP
NHK revealed on Thursday that the television anime of Saya Miyauchi's Dog Signal manga will premiere on the e-tele (NHK Educational) channel on October 22 at 5:00 p.m. (4:00 a.m. EDT).

Kazuhiro Furuhashi (Spy×Family, 1996 Rurouni Kenshin) is directing the anime.

The manga centers on a rookie dog trainer named Miyu Samura. Miyu's ex-girlfriend left him with a dog that he didn't really know how to take care of. One day, he meets Shinichirō Niwa, a dog trainer, and the indecisive Miyu's life begins to change. Shinichirō also introduces Miyu to the pet groomer Ritsuka Izumi and the veterinarian Suzunosuke Kubō.

Miyauchi launched the manga on Kadokawa's Comic Bridge website in 2018. Kadokawa will publish the manga's 10th volume on October 6. Miyauchi herself has previous experience as a pet groomer.

Source: NHK


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
