Skip & Loafer Wins Animation Award in China

Anime wins Overseas Animation Award

©高松美咲・講談社／「スキップとローファー」製作委員会

The 20th China Animation & Comic Competition Golden Dragon Award (CCAC Golden Dragon Award) awarded theanime series on with The Overseas Animation Award at a ceremony on Tuesday. It marked the first time that a work from Japan has won the award.

The CCAC Golden Dragon Award is the official competition of China International Comics Festival. The official website for the awards states the awards are "one of the major projects of the cultural development reform plan," and are regarded "as the most authoritative and influential award in China, which also enjoys the longest history."

The television anime of Misaki Takamatsu 's Skip and Loafer ( Skip to Loafer ) manga premiered in Japan on April 4 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Kotomi Deai ( Natsume's Book of Friends ) directed the anime and oversaw the series scripts at P.A. Works . Manami Umeshita ( Stella Women's Academy , High School Division Class C3 ) designed the characters and served as animation director. Takatsugu Wakabayashi ( Dragonar Academy ) composed the music.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga digitally and in print in English, and it describes the story:

Excellent student Iwakura Mitsumi has always dreamt about leaving her small town, going to a prestigious university, and making positive change in the world. But she's so focused on reaching her goals that she's not prepared for the very different (and overwhelming) city life that awaits her in a Tokyo high school. Luckily, she makes fast friends with Shima Sousuke, a handsome classmate who's as laid-back as she is over-prepared. Can this naive country girl make it big in Tokyo with Sousuke by her side?

Takamatsu launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Afternoon magazine in August 2018.

The manga ranked #7 in manga for male readers in the 2020 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. It was nominated in the 13th Manga Taisho awards in 2020, and was also nominated in the Best General Manga category of Kodansha 's 44th annual Manga Awards in 2020.

Source: Comic Natalie