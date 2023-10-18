Detroit: Become Human Game's Spinoff Manga Listed as Ending With 2nd Volume

Spinoff manga launched in July 2022

Amazon Japan is listing that writer Kazami Sawatari and artist Moto Sumida 's Detroit: Become Human - Tokyo Stories manga will end with its second compiled book volume on December 8. The manga is a spinoff of Quantic Dream's Detroit: Become Human game.

The spinoff manga launched on Kadokawa 's Comic Bridge online manga magazine in July 2022. Kadokawa shipped the first volume on March 8.

The manga is set in Tokyo, and centers on an android idol named Reina. She must deal with humans who perceive her and other androids as stealing their jobs.

Quantic Dream describes the original game:

Detroit: Become Human is set in Detroit City during the year 2038 after the city has been revitalized by the invention and introduction of Androids into everyday life. But when Androids start behaving as if they are alive, events begin to spin out of control.

Quantic Dream released the game on PlayStation 4 in May 2018 and on PC via Steam in December 2019.



