Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Anime Reveals December 25 Debut for Final 3 Episodes
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official websitet for the anime of Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata's Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Zom 100: Zombie ni Naru Made ni Shitai 100 no Koto) manga announced on Monday the broadcast schedule for episodes 10-12. The anime's remaining three episodes will air consecutively on December 25 starting at 11:40 p.m. until 1:10 a.m. JST on 28 MBS and TBS affiliate channels in Japan. The episodes will then air on the AT-X channel on December 28 from 10:30 p.m. until 12 midnight JST. The episodes will then start running on different streaming services on December 25 at 25:30 a.m. JST (effectively, December 26 at 1:30 a.m. JST or December 25 at 11:30 a.m. EST).
The anime's staff also posted cut scenes from the 10th episode titled "Hometown of the Dead I."
🔥🧟第10話先行カット公開🧟🔥— TVアニメ『ゾン100～ゾンビになるまでにしたい100のこと～』公式 (@Zom100_anime_JP) November 6, 2023
第10話「ホームタウン オブ ザ デッド I」
先行カット、あらすじを公開✨
アキラたちは東京を脱出してきた人々や村人と助け合い、不便ながらもささやかな幸せを享受していた。
一方、アキラの大学時代の同級生ヒグラシは、社会に復讐すべく…#ゾン100 pic.twitter.com/azMf5MvbY8
The anime premiered in Japan on July 9. Viz Media has licensed the anime in North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The anime is a Viz Media co-production alongside Shogakukan and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Japan. The anime debuted on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix in the United States on July 9.
Sources: Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime's account via Ota-Suke