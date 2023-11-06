Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Anime Reveals December 25 Debut for Final 3 Episodes

Episodes 10-12 to air consecutively

The official websitet for the anime of Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata 's Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead ( Zom 100: Zombie ni Naru Made ni Shitai 100 no Koto ) manga announced on Monday the broadcast schedule for episodes 10-12. The anime's remaining three episodes will air consecutively on December 25 starting at 11:40 p.m. until 1:10 a.m. JST on 28 MBS and TBS affiliate channels in Japan. The episodes will then air on the AT-X channel on December 28 from 10:30 p.m. until 12 midnight JST. The episodes will then start running on different streaming services on December 25 at 25:30 a.m. JST (effectively, December 26 at 1:30 a.m. JST or December 25 at 11:30 a.m. EST).

The anime's staff also posted cut scenes from the 10th episode titled "Hometown of the Dead I."

©Haro Aso, Kotaro Takata, Shogakukan/Zom100 Project

The anime's ninth episode was delayed by 24 hours on some streaming services due to production circumstances. The anime's fourth through eighth episodes were all similarly delayed on some streaming services including, and, due to production circumstances. The sixth episode had an additional one-week delay from August 20 to August 27.

The anime premiered in Japan on July 9. Viz Media has licensed the anime in North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The anime is a Viz Media co-production alongside Shogakukan and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Japan. The anime debuted on Crunchyroll , Hulu , and Netflix in the United States on July 9.

