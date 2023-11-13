My Love Story!! Manga Returns for 2 New Chapters

Romantic comedy manga ended in 2016

The December issue of Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine revealed on Monday that Kazune Kawahara and Aruko 's romantic comedy shōjo manga series My Love Story!! ( Ore Monogatari!! ) manga will return for two chapters starting in the January issue, which goes on sale December 13.

The magazine describes the story of the new chapters: "Everyone starts a part-time job at a resort during the Winter break for college, but there appears to be a mysterious mansion..."

The series previously returned for a side story in 2018.

Kawahara first debuted the original 100-page version of the story in an issue of Bessatsu Margaret Sister in October 2011, but the manga then returned in Bessatsu Margaret as a serialized work. The manga ended in July 2016.

Viz Media published all 13 volumes of the manga in North America, and it describes the story:

Takeo Gōda is a giant guy with a giant heart. Too bad the girls don't want him! (They want his good-looking best friend, Sunakawa.) Used to being on the sidelines, Takeo simply stands tall and accepts his fate. But one day when he saves a girl named Yamato from a harasser on the train, his (love!) life suddenly takes an incredible turn!

A television anime of My Love Story!! debuted in April 2015, and a live-action film starring Ryōhei Suzuki and Mei Nagano opened in October 2015. Sentai Filmworks released the anime series on home video with an English dub.

The creative team reunited for a two-chapter manga titled "Uso ka Makoto ka Yume ka Koi" (Is This Love a Lie, the Truth, or a Dream?) in October 2022.

Aruko and Wataru Hinekure launched the My Love Mix-Up! ( Kieta Hatsukoi ) manga in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine in June 2019, and ended it in June 2022. The manga has nine volumes. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a live-action series that premiered in Japan in October 2021. Viki streamed the series in English in December 2021. The series is also inspiring a live-action series from Thailand that will come out in 2024.