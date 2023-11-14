News
Pokémon Concierge Stop-Motion Animated Series' English Trailer Reveals Theme Song, December 28 Premiere
posted on by Alex Mateo
Karen Fukuhara voices Haru in dub, Mariya Takeuchi performs theme song
Netflix began streaming an English-dubbed trailer for Pokémon Concierge, a new stop-motion animated series for the Pokémon franchise on Tuesday. The video reveals the protagonist Haru's English voice actor Karen Fukuhara, the theme song "Have a Good Time Here" by Mariya Takeuchi, and the December 28 release date.
dwarf studios (Rilakkuma and Kaoru) is producing the series. Iku Ogawa is directing the show. Harumi Doki is writing the script. Tadahiro Uesugi is credited for concept art and character design.
Netflix describes the series:
This delightful stop-motion animation tells the story of a concierge named Haru, who works at a resort just for Pokémon, and the guests who come to visit.
Non plays Haru in Japanese.