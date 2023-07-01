News
Pokémon Concierge Stop-Motion Animated Series Premieres on Netflix in December
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Non voices protagonist Haru, Iku Ogawa directs series
Netflix revealed at its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that Pokémon Concierge, a new stop-motion animated series for the Pokémon franchise, will debut in December. Netflix also revealed a video featuring actress Non, who is voicing the protagonist Haru, visiting the stop-motion set.
dwarf studios (Rilakkuma and Kaoru) is producing the series. Iku Ogawa is directing the show.
Netflix describes the series:
This delightful stop-motion animation tells the story of a concierge named Haru, who works at a resort just for Pokémon, and the guests who come to visit.
Sources: Netflix panel at Anime Expo (Egan Loo), Netflix's YouTube channel
